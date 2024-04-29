AZ State Rep Indicted In Fake Electors Scheme Gets RNC Slot

Jake Hoffman announced Saturday he’s been elected as a Republican National Committee national committeeman for the state.
By Susie MadrakApril 29, 2024

Indictments are now rocket fuel to the careers of ambitious Republicans these days. Arizona state committee members just elected one of the people charged in the Arizona election subversion case as their new national committeeman. Who knows, he might even get the coveted slot to nominate Trump! Via CNN:

Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman, one of the so-called fake electors charged in the Arizona 2020 election subversion case, announced Saturday that he’s been elected as a Republican National Committee national committeeman for the state.

“I’m humbled and honored to have been elected as the next RNC National Committeeman for Arizona!,” Hoffman said in a post on X Saturday.

His selection comes just days after a grand jury in Arizona handed up an indictment against former President Donald Trump’s allies, including Hoffman, over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Hoffman, who is a member of the Arizona legislature's Freedom Caucus, wrote in a statement after his indictment:

“Let me be unequivocal, I am innocent of any crime, I will vigorously defend myself, and I look forward to the day when I am vindicated of this disgusting political persecution by the judicial process.”

