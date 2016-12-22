Trump Gives A Job To Kellyanne Conway, The Mean Girl Media Thinks Is Nice

Kellyanne Conway just got a job in the Trump administration. Here's how The New York Times reports this news:

Kellyanne Conway, ‘Trump Whisperer,’ Will Be Counselor to President



Kellyanne Conway, the Republican pollster and strategist who helped guide President-elect Donald J. Trump to victory in November, will be appointed counselor to the president, becoming the highest-ranking woman in his White House, the transition team announced early Thursday.... With a soft-spoken approach that appeals to Mr. Trump, Ms. Conway was credited during the campaign, even by Democrats who opposed her, with smoothing out some of Mr. Trump’s most jagged edges in her appearances on television.

Kellyanne Conway is "soft-spoken"? She's a "Trump whisperer" who "smooth[s] out some of Mr. Trump’s most jagged edges" in her media appearances?

The press and I must be watching two different Kellyanne Conways. The one I know is as mean-spirited and vicious as Trump, and as shameless a liar. Just yesterday we were reminded that she's condescending and graceless in victory:

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager says Trump unnerved Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by promoting women who have accused her husband of sexual misconduct.... “Listen, this is somebody who’s very scripted,” Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said of Clinton on Fox News Radio’s “Hemmer Time” Wednesday. When you’re scripted, and you’re running against the most unscripted, X-factor to ever explode on the political scene -- at least in our lifetimes, Bill -- then you’re going to get ham[mered],” she told host Bill Hemmer. "You know, a robot only has so many microchips in its database and that one wasn’t in there. It’s like, not in the script.”

Hey, Kellyanne, you won. Show a little class. On second thought, why bother? The press thinks she's the nice one.

And remember, she was pushing the "landslide" Big Lie a month ago.

Conway's title, "counselor to the president," suggests deep involvement in policy and statecraft, but really she'll just be a spin doctor:



↓ Story continues below ↓ In a statement, Mr. Trump said Ms. Conway would continue her role as a “close adviser,” responsible for helping to carry out his priorities and deliver his message from inside the White House. ”She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message,” Mr. Trump said. “I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

Of course, this is a Republican administration, so spin is king, because in any Republican administration the prime policy goal is giving tax and regulatory gifts to the rich, and that can't be accomplished unless heartland white voters are given multiple distractions meant to persuade them that the new president has their best interests at heart.

And, well, we know Conway is a good spinner. She's fooled the media into thinking she's a decent human being, hasn't she?

