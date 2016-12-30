Trump Tweets Love For Putin 24 Hours After Obama Announces Sanctions

By Sarah P
Less than 24 hours after Obama brought down the hammer on Russia with some very serious sanctions, Trump decided to do what any loyal American does...and praise Putin. Not that any of us are shocked that his loyalty truly lies with Russia and not America, but this tweet crosses so many lines. I don't even know if Trump can see the line from where he is anymore. Here is the insane, unpatriotic and borderline treasonous, tweet:

Oh, and he pinned the tweet. Yes. PINNED.

Twitter erupted:

Oh, and Russia retweeted him.

сделать Россию великой еще раз!!! (Make Russia Great Again!)


