Hillary Clinton TORCHES Donald Trump Over Insane Google Conspiracy Theory

Crazy Racist Grandpa was at it again on Twitter, this time ranting about a totally debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election - but this time he seemed to suggest that GOOGLE, the search engine, manipulated the data to effect the outcome.

Yeah, I don't understand either.

Does he think GOOGLE is in charge of elections?

Anyways, here is his whack-a-doodle tweet:

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Here is the apparent backstory:

Zachary Vorhies, a former Google employee, leaked documents to Project Veritas that they claim show Google "manipulated votes."

Here is the problem: the documents do not actually show that at all. All they show is how Google evaluates news sources to determine if they are credible and whether they contain hate speech. Nothing to do with votes or voter manipulation.

So where does Trump get this 2.6 million vote number? Probably from these testimony of a psychological researcher named Robert Epstein who used questionable data to try to show that “biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm likely impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton.”

He did not conduct any research into Russian disinfo campaign on social media, though. Convenient, eh?

Hillary Clinton torched him with one of the most scalding clapbacks I have seen in a long time:

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

That's gonna leave a third-degree burn.