Hillary Clinton TORCHES Donald Trump Over Insane Google Conspiracy Theory

Crazy Racist Grandpa was at it again on Twitter, this time ranting about a totally debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election - but this time he seemed to suggest that GOOGLE, the search engine, manipulated the data to effect the outcome.
Yeah, I don't understand either.
Does he think GOOGLE is in charge of elections?
Anyways, here is his whack-a-doodle tweet:
Here is the apparent backstory:
Zachary Vorhies, a former Google employee, leaked documents to Project Veritas that they claim show Google "manipulated votes."
Here is the problem: the documents do not actually show that at all. All they show is how Google evaluates news sources to determine if they are credible and whether they contain hate speech. Nothing to do with votes or voter manipulation.
So where does Trump get this 2.6 million vote number? Probably from these testimony of a psychological researcher named Robert Epstein who used questionable data to try to show that “biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm likely impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton.”
He did not conduct any research into Russian disinfo campaign on social media, though. Convenient, eh?
Hillary Clinton torched him with one of the most scalding clapbacks I have seen in a long time:
That's gonna leave a third-degree burn.