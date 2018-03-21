During Executive Time, Donald Trump Tweets Love Songs To Putin
President Pussygrabber is tweeting again, and as usual he's justifying his stupidity to his loyal Twitter army (and also Fox News).
His first tweet explains that he called Putin because Obama did! And also he's better than Bush (didn't have the smarts) and Obama and Clinton (low-energy):
Why is it wonderful for the leader of the most powerful country in the world to congratulate President-for-Life Putin? Because they can help us with North Korea, Iran, Syria and more!
Peace through strength? REALLY? He's pretending he's fcking Ronnie Raygun? Only with respect to his utter lack of mental faculties and little more.
Here's a protip for President Putin-Loving Pussygrabber: Kissing Vladimir Putin's butt is not "strength."
