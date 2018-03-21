During Executive Time, Donald Trump Tweets Love Songs To Putin

President Pussygrabber is tweeting again, and as usual he's justifying his stupidity to his loyal Twitter army (and also Fox News).

His first tweet explains that he called Putin because Obama did! And also he's better than Bush (didn't have the smarts) and Obama and Clinton (low-energy):

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Why is it wonderful for the leader of the most powerful country in the world to congratulate President-for-Life Putin? Because they can help us with North Korea, Iran, Syria and more!

.....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Peace through strength? REALLY? He's pretending he's fcking Ronnie Raygun? Only with respect to his utter lack of mental faculties and little more.

Here's a protip for President Putin-Loving Pussygrabber: Kissing Vladimir Putin's butt is not "strength."