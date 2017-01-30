C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Childish Gambino

By Dale Merrill
Donald Glover has played some of my favorite roles on TV the last decade or so. Troy on Community and Earn on Atlanta. He's not to shabby as an singer too.

Under the nom de plume he's done some cool sounds too. His most recent album, "Awaken, My Love", is an absolute slab of psychedelic dosed 70's soul joy. You can't practically feel the shag carpet between your feet and the waves of one the waterbed rippling from the speakers.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

