C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Eric B. & Rakim

Rakim's flow ignored bar lines. His relaxed delivery was unique. His use of multisyllabic rhymes and the rhythms he did with them got him compared to jazz musicians like Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane.

Eric B. created and laid the chill and funky soundscapes behind his words.

Thirty years ago this week Eric B & Rakim's 2nd album Follow The Leader was released. It's considered one of the most definitive and groundbreaking hip-hop albums of all time. It was heard bumpin' often at many of the places I would frequent throughout the following autumn and winter it came out.

What are you listening to tonight?