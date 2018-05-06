C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Childish Gambino

Donald Glover hosted Saturday Night Live last night. He did double duty too as his nom de plume, Childish Gambino, was the musical guest.

When a band or singer appears on TV these days it is strictly to promote whatever current record they have out. Glover didn't do that though. Instead, he premiered not one but two brand new songs. During the performance of This Is America word dropped all over the internet of the songs official video premiere too.

In the song, he manages to display a joy and bliss of living in this country as well as the deep concerns and fears many people experience living here every day. It's tricky to create something that you can both groove to and give a concerned thought about at the time. Along with being the host on one of the most consistently solid SNL episodes of the season (the other, to me at least, was the evening John Mulaney hosted), he pulled off it genuinely and sincerely. It's quite a moving statement.

What are you listening to tonight?