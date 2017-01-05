Trump Whines Over True Reports That He Agrees With Assange

Melissa McEwan is right. This is just plain gaslighting.

"Trump is gaslighting critics who have rightly identified he is aggressively hostile toward the intel community." https://t.co/FTYcOuvf9y — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 5, 2017

Donald Trump is having another twitter tantrum directed at the media because they accurately reported what he said about the US Intelligence agencies and Julian Assange.

After the Wikileaks leader was interviewed by Sean Hannity, Trump tweeted:

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Any person with a real brain would take this as a sign of agreement with Julian, but to the mangled apricot hell beast, not so much.

The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against "Intelligence" when in fact I am a big fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

"For the people?" Sure, we believe you, Donald. Trump always tweets and retweets stories to back up his own baloney.

He's been attacking the Intel community over the claims that Russia was involved in trying to influence the US election, even going so far as to say he wants to break up the CIA, but now he's a big fan.

As Batiatus often says to Rome, "Apologies!"

So will Trump go on TV and hold his breath until he turns blue because the evil media is out to get him?

No, he'll just appear before the fruit-fly memory of the beltway and tell them he never said that, then blame them for reporting it. It is a form of psychological abuse and Washington reporters better catch on to this technique which covers lies, or they'll be his victims forever.

Twitter screenshots are forever, Donald.