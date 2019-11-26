Twitter Flattens Lindsey Graham After He Whines About 'Sham Impeachment'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a “sham.”
In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a “joke.”
I think what's going on in the House of Representatives on impeachment is a joke.
It's a one-sided process that lacks due process.
We're not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 25, 2019
“It’s a one-sided process that lacks due process,” he added. “We’re not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process.”
Twitter users responded by mocking and scorning Graham. Read some of the replies below.
That's right. At this rate, Donald is destroying himself. He doesn't need democrat's assistance.
— James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) November 25, 2019
Hey Lindsey what do they have on you? Asking for a nation.
— Uncle Juan (@notso_sharp) November 25, 2019
Old school Lindsey Graham called. He’d like his integrity back
— LiverpoolLars (@LiverpoolLars) November 25, 2019
Deal with it cupcake.
— Daniel Y. Hadadjian (@LATrainer4U) November 25, 2019
You've been TRUMPED!
Everything Trump touches, dies!
You will go down for this president when you know he not only invited, he BRIBED a FOREIGN POWER for personal gain! That wasnt benefiting me and my tax dollars! We're pissed! You should be too!
— GrandmaTBear (@EnjoyingSunset) November 25, 2019
You are the joke. On all of us who voted for you.
— Countrybumpkin (@Country55128244) November 25, 2019
Sen. Graham, lack of due process is refusal to read the mounting evidence and bring the truth to light. That's the real sham.
— Nancy Yates (@NancyYatesSC) November 25, 2019
It takes a special kind of stupid to claim the President is above the law, and at the same time complain about the President not getting due process. https://t.co/RCUC2sXEPT
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 25, 2019
Man who refuses to watch hearings or read transcripts has uneducated opinion. Tune in to Hannity for more!
— Snarky Duck (@thesnarkenator) November 25, 2019
We all know where the jokes at Lindsey.
— Dan Marvin (@DanielCMarvin1) November 25, 2019
I think we all know that you are the Joke.
— Dennis (@Dennis01377435) November 25, 2019
I wonder what John McCain would say to you right now. This is who you are defending. pic.twitter.com/kCgLsu28wa
— Christopher Mullins (@ExGOPKY) November 25, 2019
If it’s one-sided, it’s the fault of the President from preventing so many Executive branch employees from testifying, refusing to release documents.
— Joel Ellingson (@BlackShoe96) November 25, 2019
Lie to the American people much?
— Emergency Barbie (@RickIsmach) November 25, 2019
What’s happened to you is a real shame. Save our democracy.
— SaintSteven😇 (@SPA22) November 25, 2019
There you go complaining about the process because you can't refute the mountain of testimony from a slew of credible witnesses. Get better Republicans to question these witnesses. For the love of God, pull Nunes out. He lacks all credibility.
— Knute (@AndrewTKnudsen) November 25, 2019
I see you tagged 45. Of course you did.
— Maryellen M Ruggiero (@thelittlelotus) November 25, 2019
TOADY
— still certain (@stillcertain) November 25, 2019
You hypocrite. The Administration refuses to allow its representatives to testify, and you know impeachment inquiry is like a grand jury--there is no due process concern until a trial. Other than partisanship, what is motivating the GOP lockstep obstruction?
— Thomas Pellechia (@vinofictions) November 25, 2019
Well then, by all means, let’s get a Bolton, Mulvany, and El Trumpo himself on the stand!
— Vince (@vinceturcotte1) November 25, 2019
Man, you have sold your soul to the devil.
— John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) November 25, 2019
The process is open; both parties are part of it; WH has been invited to present exculpatory evidence, instead has engaged in criminal witness intimidation. It is a crime to smear or defame investigators and witnesses.
— Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) November 25, 2019
One day, you’ll look back on all this and say “I made a series of extremely bad decisions:”
— B I L L (@govierbill) November 25, 2019
Lindsey, I'm from SC. There's definitely some smoke and we need to find out if there's a fire, don't be a coward. It's an inquiry & investigation. Plz stop saying it's a sham. You aren't representing our entire state, just a few people that are putting president above country.
— A Dad (@DadsAlterEgo) November 25, 2019
What about it is a sham? Specifically. They’ve followed every single rule to the letter.
— Matt Bush (@ItsMattBush) November 25, 2019