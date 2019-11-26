Politics
Twitter Flattens Lindsey Graham After He Whines About 'Sham Impeachment'

Lindsey, don't show up on Twitter tagging Donald Trump and spewing nonsense.
By David
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a “sham.”

In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a “joke.”

“It’s a one-sided process that lacks due process,” he added. “We’re not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process.”

Twitter users responded by mocking and scorning Graham. Read some of the replies below.

