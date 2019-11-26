Twitter Flattens Lindsey Graham After He Whines About 'Sham Impeachment'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a “sham.”

In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a “joke.”

I think what's going on in the House of Representatives on impeachment is a joke.



It's a one-sided process that lacks due process.



We're not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 25, 2019

Twitter users responded by mocking and scorning Graham. Read some of the replies below.

That's right. At this rate, Donald is destroying himself. He doesn't need democrat's assistance. — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) November 25, 2019

Hey Lindsey what do they have on you? Asking for a nation. — Uncle Juan (@notso_sharp) November 25, 2019

Old school Lindsey Graham called. He’d like his integrity back — LiverpoolLars (@LiverpoolLars) November 25, 2019

Deal with it cupcake. — Daniel Y. Hadadjian (@LATrainer4U) November 25, 2019

You've been TRUMPED!

Everything Trump touches, dies!

You will go down for this president when you know he not only invited, he BRIBED a FOREIGN POWER for personal gain! That wasnt benefiting me and my tax dollars! We're pissed! You should be too! — GrandmaTBear (@EnjoyingSunset) November 25, 2019

You are the joke. On all of us who voted for you. — Countrybumpkin (@Country55128244) November 25, 2019

Sen. Graham, lack of due process is refusal to read the mounting evidence and bring the truth to light. That's the real sham. — Nancy Yates (@NancyYatesSC) November 25, 2019

It takes a special kind of stupid to claim the President is above the law, and at the same time complain about the President not getting due process. https://t.co/RCUC2sXEPT — Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 25, 2019

Man who refuses to watch hearings or read transcripts has uneducated opinion. Tune in to Hannity for more! — Snarky Duck (@thesnarkenator) November 25, 2019

We all know where the jokes at Lindsey.

I think we all know that you are the Joke. — Dennis (@Dennis01377435) November 25, 2019

I wonder what John McCain would say to you right now. This is who you are defending. pic.twitter.com/kCgLsu28wa — Christopher Mullins (@ExGOPKY) November 25, 2019

If it’s one-sided, it’s the fault of the President from preventing so many Executive branch employees from testifying, refusing to release documents. — Joel Ellingson (@BlackShoe96) November 25, 2019

Lie to the American people much? — Emergency Barbie (@RickIsmach) November 25, 2019

What’s happened to you is a real shame. Save our democracy. — SaintSteven😇 (@SPA22) November 25, 2019

There you go complaining about the process because you can't refute the mountain of testimony from a slew of credible witnesses. Get better Republicans to question these witnesses. For the love of God, pull Nunes out. He lacks all credibility. — Knute (@AndrewTKnudsen) November 25, 2019

I see you tagged 45. Of course you did. — Maryellen M Ruggiero (@thelittlelotus) November 25, 2019

TOADY — still certain (@stillcertain) November 25, 2019

You hypocrite. The Administration refuses to allow its representatives to testify, and you know impeachment inquiry is like a grand jury--there is no due process concern until a trial. Other than partisanship, what is motivating the GOP lockstep obstruction? — Thomas Pellechia (@vinofictions) November 25, 2019

Well then, by all means, let’s get a Bolton, Mulvany, and El Trumpo himself on the stand! — Vince (@vinceturcotte1) November 25, 2019

Man, you have sold your soul to the devil. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) November 25, 2019

The process is open; both parties are part of it; WH has been invited to present exculpatory evidence, instead has engaged in criminal witness intimidation. It is a crime to smear or defame investigators and witnesses. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) November 25, 2019

One day, you’ll look back on all this and say “I made a series of extremely bad decisions:” — B I L L (@govierbill) November 25, 2019

Lindsey, I'm from SC. There's definitely some smoke and we need to find out if there's a fire, don't be a coward. It's an inquiry & investigation. Plz stop saying it's a sham. You aren't representing our entire state, just a few people that are putting president above country. — A Dad (@DadsAlterEgo) November 25, 2019