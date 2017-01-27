Freedom Caucus Targets Medicare To Fund Trump's Wall

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus casually put Medicare and Medicaid in the crosshairs when asked how he plans to find the 15 billion dollars needed to fund Donald Trump's Chinese wall.

On Thursday, MSNBC's Greta Susteren brought on the leader of the most fiscally conservative nuts in the GOP and asked him how he was going to pay for such a monstrosity since he's not a spending type of guy.

Greta asked, "Who is going to pay for it? I cannot imagine your caucus like the idea of running up debt. Where is this money coming from?" She continued, "Where are we going to find this money?"

Meadows agreed that it will cost at least $15 billion and said his caucus would support it by cutting dollars from other places.

Greta cut in and said, "Where! 15 billion dollars is a whole lot of money. The president said the Mexico is going to pay for it and now the president of Mexico says 'I'm not showing up to buy coffee in your country."

Rep. Meadows then raised the possibility of collecting "improper payments" to Medicare and Medicaid saying, "there's some $34 billion that we send in improper payments just on Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement.

"Even looking at those improper payments, when you have over a trillion dollar budget, finding $15 billion over ten years should not be a difficult task."

The nonchalant manner in which Rep. Meadows spoke when discussing cutting 15 billion dollars from vital programs for American seniors to fund an ego-driven Trump border wall is frightening.

Meadows also brought up tapping into our oil reserves as a possible way to fund this lunacy. He reiterated again that the Freedom Caucus will give Trump the tools he needs to build their Chinese wall.

Rep. Meadows vowed to put forth a fiscally responsible budget "as we look to rebuild our military and security on our southern boarder."

Greta knew his words sounded like a fools errand and said, "We may need a Go Fund Me account to raise that kind of money."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Susteren knows that if a Democrat had asked to spend 15 billion, the Freedom Caucus would object immediately and that's why his words were so shallow to her.

But the mention of the M&M's should also scare you when a whack like Meadows discusses cutting massive dollars from the government as it does me.