Ha! CNN Panelist Keeps Calling Trump 'President Bannon'

Op-ed writer and creative director of Affinis Labs Wajahat Ali had some fun at Donald Trump's expense last night on CNN Tonight. And kudos to Don Lemon for giving this American-born Muslim time to talk about his kids, his country, and our future, of which Donald Trump, Bannon's puppet, is not a friend:

DON LEMON: "You're fired" works really well for Donald Trump on television. I've been watching you all weekend. This started with a refugee ban, which you see as a Muslim ban. And snowballed to a crisis of leadership, what do you make of what's going on, and all of the developments that have happened this weekend?

WAJAHAT ALI: President Bannon, I mean, President Trump's Muslim ban is a Muslim ban. President Trump, Bannon's puppet, said 'I want to do the Muslim ban, find me a legal way to do it.' He would do a temporary or permanent ban of Muslims, he said openly, 'Islam hates us,' -- not radical Islam, Islam. He wants to do an extreme vetting of Muslims, so yes, call this what it is, it's a Muslim ban. Anyone who says anything else, it's an "alternative fact" which is double-speak for a lie. My wife was born in Okeechobee Florida, there were no other minorities, for about 20 years, people thought she was Latino, even though she's South Asian. She told me three days ago, she says, "For the first time in my life, I'm worried about the safety of our two American Muslim kids in this country." It broke my heart, I have these two babies, Ismael Raham, 2 1/2 years old. And my warrior princess, who's 6 months old, both of them are adorable and cute, they look just like Sara, my wife. Thankfully they don't look like me.

There's a saying of the prophet Mohammed. "Even if the day of judgment is around the corner, plant a seed."

It may look like one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse is present in Bannon. You know what i'm going to tell my kids, I told my son right before I left, he may not have understood, he's two and a half, I said, "You're going to resist. This America belongs to you, and I want you to succeed and I want you to thrive. There are going to be haters who try to bring you down. You're going to outsmart them, out debate them, out tweet them. You're going to out hustle them, out dream them, and you will forgive them. The beautiful thing about President Bannon is the following: he has awakened a multicultural coalition of the willing. Slumbering giants, kings and queens have woken up and taken to the streets. Men of different colors, ethnicities, national origins, religions, are out there, saying that we want to defend America, and...we're coming for the crown, Steve Bannon, and we're going to take it, and we're gonna win.