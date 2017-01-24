Keith Olbermann Delivers No-Yelling Plea For Trump To Resign

Remember when Keith Olbermann's "Countdown" was the flagship program of MSNBC in 2007? Remember when President Obama was elected in 2008? Remember when politics and indeed life in the United States made sense?

Nowadays we live in a world of 'alternative facts' coming not just from Fox News, where they've flourished for 25 years, but from the White House itself.

Olbermann is not yelling in this video.

It is simply time to force Trump to resign.

Olberman gives several reasons: his inability to tell the truth, his undermining of US intelligence, his business conflicts and fraud, his refusal to release his financials, the racist element in his cabinet and his mental incompetence and disinterest in filling the shoes of his predecessor.

He does not have a running war with the media, he has a running war with reality Is reality what he says it is? As an advisor who came out and said Sunday, that when you deliberately contradict reality, that that is not lying or deceiving but rather, that's using, quoting her, alternative facts. You try alternative facts in your life for one hour; let me know how it goes.

What does it mean about that key promise that he made to you to unrig the system, to level the playing field, to never be beholden to Goldman Sachs as he claimed his opponent was? Like he seemed to promise before he hired three people from Goldman Sachs and one from Wells Fargo and one from Rothschild Investments?

You may have even known this before you voted for him and you just hoped it was going to go away when he took over; but it isn't going away. It's getting worse. He's crazy. We will all be lucky to survive having had him in charge and even if we do survive it will still be the greatest crisis of our lives, all our lives!

This is not about policies or conservative or liberal or rigged systems, or marches, or Making America Great Again. This is about a man, not in his right mind, who now has nuclear weapons. It is the greatest crisis of all of our lives right now, but together we can fix it peacefully.

↓ Story continues below ↓

How easily we arrived at this unfortunate place in history, and Keith Olbermann's own history as a political pundit parallels what this country has also faced in the last decade.

It is absolutely amazing to me that one of the primary drivers for losing Keith Olbermann's MSNBC show was $10,000 in political donations he made, from his personal account, to two Democrats after they appeared on his show.

Tengrain wrote then:

Can someone please explain to me how it is that Fox News can donate $2M to the GOP and not have it be an ethics violation? It seems to me that if the Corporation can make any unlimited donation but the human employee cannot, then we have a really upside-down situation.

And upside-down it will stay, for a long time. Progressives have untenable standards of conduct, and when Conservatives want to do away with such standards, what do they do? They simply change the law and continue their unethical behavior, thanks to decisions like Citizens United, followed by McCutcheon v FEC. These monumentally awful decisions made dark money the driver of our elections. Corruption has never been more legal.

