Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Hey Mitt Romney, Both Sides Don't!

Senator Mitt Romney tries to both sides Donald Trump and Keith Olbermann. Oh no you don't, Mitt!
By Frances Langum

[Above, Mitt Romney was willing to eat a lot of crow in exchange for being Secretary of State, which never quite panned out, 2017.]

Both Siderism is always, always, the refuge of the losing. Note Mitt Romney trying to compare Donald Trump, so-called President of the United States and standard-bearer of the Republican Party (ahem) to YouTube and Periscope personality Keith Olbermann. Because THAT'S exactly the same.

Seriously, Mitt. Two hundred and fifteen thousand Americans are dead and more are dying every day because Trump does not take responsibility for his words and actions. He also doesn't know how government works, at all.

Meanwhile, Keith Olbermann, not holding any elected office ever, has until recently been reading James Thurber stories on #Periscope nightly. Only last week did he start a nightly news commentary, on YOUTUBE. YOUTUBE, Mitt.

And it's hard for anyone to take you seriously with your both-siderism when you yourself, in a Mormon way, but still, were just as anti-Trump as Keith Olbermann back in 2016.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.