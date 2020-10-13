Hey Mitt Romney, Both Sides Don't!

[Above, Mitt Romney was willing to eat a lot of crow in exchange for being Secretary of State, which never quite panned out, 2017.]

Both Siderism is always, always, the refuge of the losing. Note Mitt Romney trying to compare Donald Trump, so-called President of the United States and standard-bearer of the Republican Party (ahem) to YouTube and Periscope personality Keith Olbermann. Because THAT'S exactly the same.

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020

Seriously, Mitt. Two hundred and fifteen thousand Americans are dead and more are dying every day because Trump does not take responsibility for his words and actions. He also doesn't know how government works, at all.

Meanwhile, Keith Olbermann, not holding any elected office ever, has until recently been reading James Thurber stories on #Periscope nightly. Only last week did he start a nightly news commentary, on YOUTUBE. YOUTUBE, Mitt.

And it's hard for anyone to take you seriously with your both-siderism when you yourself, in a Mormon way, but still, were just as anti-Trump as Keith Olbermann back in 2016.