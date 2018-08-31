Guess Who Erick Erickson Blames For Joe Arpaio Republicans? Both Sides!

Above, from our archives, Erick Erickson decries Trump's sexism until Neil Cavuto reads to him the sexist tweets...of Erick Erikson. (August 2015)

So who is Ewick Son of Ewick?

Well until very recently, lots of people referred to him as "The Most Powerful Conservative in America" without giggling:

Is the Most Powerful Conservative in America Losing His Edge?

Erick Erickson built his career on stoking populist rage. But now the man who steers the Tea Party says conservative anger has grown toxic and self-defeating.

And how did he build his CV as Top Kick of Racist Asshole Mountain?

...Erickson is famous for saying things that are not polite. There was the time, in 2009, when he called retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter a “goat fcking child molester.” During the Occupy protests, he said his heart was gladdened by “watching a hippie protester get tased.” He nicknamed Wendy Davis, the Texas state senator, “Abortion Barbie.” And in a blog post considering whether President Obama was “shagging hookers,” he called Michelle Obama a “marxist harpy” who “would go Lorena Bobbit [sic] on him should he even think about it.” (The press, Erickson wrote, wouldn’t care: Obama “could be a serial killing transvestite and the media would turn a blind eye.”)







His attacks sting most when aimed, as they often are, at fellow Republicans he sees as too ready to compromise. In 2009, for example, he claimed that then–Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had “lost his testicles” and called on his readers to send the senator “balls.” Erickson later reported that more than 100 toy balls had been sent to the senator’s office using the Amazon link he’d provided...

In other words, Ewick has spent literally his entire career building a fact-averse, racist, rage-drunk, Libtard-media-scapegoating, Fundamentalist-flex-fueled bulldozer that turned out to be the perfect vehicle for a lying, racist, rage-drunk, Libtard-media-scapegoating demagogue like Trump to drive straight through the Republican primaries and into the White House.

And what does Ewick think of President Stupid now that he has rage-jacked Ewick's movement and driving it and the rest of the country right off a cliff?

He thinks...Both Sides are just terrible!

And -- bonus! -- Mr. "goat fcking child molester” also just cannot fathom how our public discourse ever got so bad!

I need to get this off my chest. ~19% of Arizona GOP voters voted for Arpaio, a man who actually framed an innocent person for an attempted assassination that caused that man to spend 4 years in jail. Another 28% voted for Kelli Ward and her insanity. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 29, 2018 People believe the lie and side with truly morally corrupt people b/c we can no longer just agree to disagree. We just, when we disagree, presume the other person is evil, bad, immoral, corrupt, or an enemy. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 29, 2018

And for his myriad sins against God and American democracy, what penalty has society meted out to Ewick Son of Ewick?

Erick Erickson re-ups three more years with WSB Conservative talk show host Erick Erickson has signed a new contract with News AM 750 and 95.5 WSB for three more years until 2020...

Sigh.

What is there left to say...but to repeat once again what we Liberals already knew and were already saying long before the Rise of Trump:

Dear Democrats

Stop trying to reason with these people. You can't. Stop pretending they have points of view worth respecting. They don't. Quit bringing metaphorical knives to gunfights, and at the next town meeting when the Cash For Wankers crew shows up to run in circles and scream "Hitler" until they shut the place down (or until their corporate sponsors have enough footage to use for the next news cycle)...do not stand there looking like a brace of tharn bunnies. Because these people are not joking around, and they are not going away. Sara Robinson brings her eloquence and scholarship to bear on the antics of GOP's Insane Clown Posse and their corporate ringmasters here, and what she finds isn't funny or harmless at all: ...

It's so easy right now to look at the melee on the right and discount it as pure political theater of the most absurdly ridiculous kind. It's a freaking puppet show. These people can't be serious. Sure, they're angry -- but they're also a minority, out of power and reduced to throwing tantrums. Grown-ups need to worry about them about as much as you'd worry about a furious five-year-old threatening to hold her breath until she turned blue.





Unfortunately, all the noise and bluster actually obscures the danger. These people are as serious as a lynch mob, and have already taken the first steps toward becoming one. And they're going to walk taller and louder and prouder now that their bumbling efforts at civil disobedience are being committed with the full sanction and support of the country's most powerful people, who are cynically using them in a last-ditch effort to save their own places of profit and prestige.





We've arrived. We are now parked on the exact spot where our best experts tell us full-blown fascism is born. Every day that the conservatives in Congress, the right-wing talking heads, and their noisy minions are allowed to hold up our ability to govern the country is another day we're slowly creeping across the final line beyond which, history tells us, no country has ever been able to return. ...

