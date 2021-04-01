At Long Last, A Network TV Anchor Admits: Both Sides Don't

For many years we at C&L have been pushing back at false equivalence narratives in the media.

I've written entire posts here on the topic of "both sides don't." Giving equal time to LIARS just out of a false sense of "fairness" divides the country into facts and not-facts, and that has literally killed people in the age of COVID-19.

It's now a life-or-death battle, folks.

And at long last, the facts versus lies cost has hit home among the news division of NBC. Thank you, Lester Holt. His remote speech accepting the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism from Washington State University is primarily on the topic of not giving liars equal time out of fairness. [emphasis mine]

“The idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in. That the sun sets in the west is a fact. Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention.”

“Decisions to not give unsupported arguments equal time are not a dereliction of journalistic responsibility or some kind of agenda. In fact, it’s just the opposite,” Holt said. “Providing an open platform for misinformation, for anyone to come say whatever they want, especially when issues of public health and safety are at stake, can be quite dangerous. Our duty is to be fair to the truth. Holding those in power accountable is at the core of our function and responsibility. We need to hear our leader’s views, their policies and reasoning. It’s really important. But we have to stand ready to push back and call-out falsehoods.”

Right wing media is freaking out today over this. OF COURSE.

And Lester Holt is absolutely right. Of course, @DailyCaller would be opposed to the concept that modern flat-earthers are a drain on the public discourse and should be ignored like the ignorant trolls they are. Welcome to adult conversations. https://t.co/p4r2PyucS9 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 1, 2021

The exact thing that Lester Holt said not to do with his "fairness is overrated" quote ... Fox News is doing



Lester Holt argued media shouldn't give equal weight to demonstrably false arguments -- Fox News is mad about that. pic.twitter.com/R2fvwRz7qh — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 1, 2021

Is Lester Holt getting cancelled by conservatives for saying you shouldn't give conspiracy theories air time? — Sarah de Roche (@DeRoche_) April 1, 2021

Many of us hope Lester Holt has a chance to talk to Chuck Todd, the reigning king of "both siderism."