MSNBC GOP Paid Pundit Lies On-Air, Says 'Both Sides' Colluded With Russians

This is not just a story about how Noelle Nikpour, Republican political consultant, uses both-siderism and false equivalence in her on-air MSNBC appearance on Saturday. It's also about how Noelle got paid to show up on Saturday and spew this lie-filled nonsense on purpose and with cunning:

NOELLE NIKPOUR: I feel the right and the left is are not going to be happy until they see Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump behind bars. Everyone is going for the jugular. That's part of the problem. If this -- you have wrongdoing on both sides. We could sit here all day for another hour and go here's what the Clinton campaign did and the Trump campaign did. We can go toe to toe and meet each other with issues. Collusion, collusion that's not a crime, we have already got Flynn and Papadopoulos and all these characters, but you don't have Trump yet. And then you have the DNC, with the same kind of issues.

AAAND Richard Liu wants to wind up the segment in 10 seconds with a yes or no question thanks for being on let's go to commercial.

MSNBC let this happen.

Republican "guests" on MSNBC often wait until the last minute of the segment to stick the landing on the Big Lie, knowing it will not be challenged because of the limitations of the medium.

It's time to STOP having them on the air. Because they are covering for treason. And the suits upstairs at MSNBC goddamn well know it.