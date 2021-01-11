Sean Patrick Maloney Condemns Cowardly Corporations: 'Both Sides' Don't

As someone whose podcast actually has "Both Sides Don't" merch, this is very welcome. Sean Patrick Maloney takes corporations to task for stopping contributions to "BOTH SIDES" after the REPUBLICAN attack on our democracy.

Stephanie Ruhle is tweeting the companies and their contribution decisions in light of last week. (Needless to say, it's thanks to Citizens United that this kind of political bribery is legal in the first place. I'm for ending all of it, but if we can't do that today, punishing Democrats for the actions of Trump and HIS political party is cowardly AF.)

The list of companies temporarily halting ALL political contributions is growing:

- Facebook

- Microsoft

- Ford



Dow & Amex are halting contributions SPECIFICALLY to those whore voted against certifying the election. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 11, 2021

Both sides don't.

Both sides don't elect leaders who refuse a peaceful transfer of power, and refuse to tell their worshipers to stop storming the Capitol and trying to violently overthrow the United States government. #BothSidesDont #CornfieldResistance pic.twitter.com/z4Qi1Pg4MG — Tammy Talpas 🌹 (@TheoloGOP) January 6, 2021

Maloney spoke with Stephanie Ruhle Monday morning, and ended the interview with this:

REP SEAN PATRICK MALONEY (D-NY): I want every Republican to be held accountable for whether they are going to take this seriously. It is the same pernicious lie that they spread on the House floor around "the election being stolen" that led to this violence. They must take responsibility and do the right thing now. STEPHANIE RUHLE: This isn't about both sides, this isn't about politics. It's about national security. MALONEY: Can I tell you something? RUHLE: Yes. MALONEY: One more thing. Those corporations that are suspending contributions from both parties, well, that pisses me off, Stephanie. I'd like to ask those corporations what the Democrats did wrong this week and why they're going to take this position that they should withhold contributions equally have the people who incited that mob and those of us who have been just trying to follow our Constitution and our laws. This is not a time to say, "Oh, both sides did it." What the hell did the Democrats do this week except stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law? And I think those corporations have been playing footsie with this administration for years. They should get clear. If they want to get some credit for not supporting this kind of activity then they should get clear on who did it. I'm sorry, but I think it's outrageous to have some moral equivalency that this is some sort of "both sides do it" nonsense.

We know you didn't want to say "nonsense," Sean. Still, more like this, please.