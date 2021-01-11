Sean Patrick Maloney Condemns Cowardly Corporations: 'Both Sides' Don't

As someone whose podcast actually has "Both Sides Don't" merch, this is very welcome. Sean Patrick Maloney takes corporations to task for stopping contributions to "BOTH SIDES" after the REPUBLICAN attack on our democracy.
Stephanie Ruhle is tweeting the companies and their contribution decisions in light of last week. (Needless to say, it's thanks to Citizens United that this kind of political bribery is legal in the first place. I'm for ending all of it, but if we can't do that today, punishing Democrats for the actions of Trump and HIS political party is cowardly AF.)
Both sides don't.
Maloney spoke with Stephanie Ruhle Monday morning, and ended the interview with this:
STEPHANIE RUHLE: This isn't about both sides, this isn't about politics. It's about national security.
MALONEY: Can I tell you something?
RUHLE: Yes.
MALONEY: One more thing. Those corporations that are suspending contributions from both parties, well, that pisses me off, Stephanie. I'd like to ask those corporations what the Democrats did wrong this week and why they're going to take this position that they should withhold contributions equally have the people who incited that mob and those of us who have been just trying to follow our Constitution and our laws. This is not a time to say, "Oh, both sides did it." What the hell did the Democrats do this week except stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law? And I think those corporations have been playing footsie with this administration for years. They should get clear. If they want to get some credit for not supporting this kind of activity then they should get clear on who did it. I'm sorry, but I think it's outrageous to have some moral equivalency that this is some sort of "both sides do it" nonsense.
We know you didn't want to say "nonsense," Sean. Still, more like this, please.