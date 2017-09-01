Kellyanne Conway Accuses Meryl Streep Of Inciting People's Worst Instincts

By Scarce
3 hours ago by Scarce
up

The irony is rich with this one.

Source: Business Insider

Kellyanne Conway told "Fox and Friends" Monday that she's "concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep's is inciting people's worst instincts."

Streep did not mention Trump by name. But she criticized the president-elect's "performance" as a presidential candidate, especially his apparent mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter during the campaign. Trump has denied that. He fired back on Twitter that Streep, who backed Democrat Hillary Clinton, is an "over-rated" actress.

Conway said of Streep: "I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, 'I didn't like the election results but he is our president and we're going to support him.'"


