First Draft: Trump is not the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter.

Shakesville: Trump's press conference.

Balkinization: Why do we still have a filibuster?

Conversable Economist: Narrative economics and the Laffer curve.

Finally, a man celebrating the vote to repeal Obamacare… learns he is on Obamacare.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.