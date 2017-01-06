Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
EPI Blog: Here’s what to look for in Friday’s jobs report.

Boing Boing: The media’s go-to Millennial is 55 years old.

ImmigrationProfBlog: The GOP wants to revive an old weapon in its politicized war on federal workers.

Eclectablog: If Obamacare is repealed, tens of thousands of Americans will needlessly die every year. Jean’s daughter would be one of them.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Well, they don't go without health care…As we know, the doctors in the hospitals are sworn to provide health care." (Mitch McConnell, on the 47 million uninsured prior to the passage of Obamacare, July 19, 2009.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


