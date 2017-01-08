Shakesville: These folks will make Donald Trump feel blue.

ScienceAlert: Antarctica is about to shed an iceberg the size of Delaware.

Fablog: The play’s the thing.

Stinque: Maybe the only way in which Donald Trump isn’t a rat.

Digby: Many of President-elect’s Trump’s nominees are suffering from severe cases of premature confirmation.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"This nominee has been somewhat erratic in his positions overtime and I'm concerned about that...He's taken some views that I think aren't good for America." (Jeff Sessions, on Obama Defense Secretary nominee Chuck Hagel, February 12, 2013.)

