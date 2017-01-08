Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Shakesville: These folks will make Donald Trump feel blue.

ScienceAlert: Antarctica is about to shed an iceberg the size of Delaware.

Fablog: The play’s the thing.

Stinque: Maybe the only way in which Donald Trump isn’t a rat.

Digby: Many of President-elect’s Trump’s nominees are suffering from severe cases of premature confirmation.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"This nominee has been somewhat erratic in his positions overtime and I'm concerned about that...He's taken some views that I think aren't good for America." (Jeff Sessions, on Obama Defense Secretary nominee Chuck Hagel, February 12, 2013.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for the last time this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Latest from CLTV