Reince Priebus Warns Head Of Government Ethics: 'Be Careful' Criticizing Donald Trump

By David
Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump, issued a stern warning to the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Sunday.

Walter Shaub Jr., who heads the ethics office, has been sounding the alarm about Trump's decision to turn the management of his business over to his sons instead of setting up a blind trust.

"I don't think divestiture is too high a price to pay to be president of the United States of America," Shaub said in a speech last week.

On Sunday, Priebus suggested that Shaub should "be careful" about criticizing Trump.

"The head of the government ethics ought to be careful because that person is becoming extremely political," Priebus said, adding that Shaub "may have publicly supported Hillary Clinton."

"And [Shaub] is calling out the president (sic) with information on Twitter about our detangling of the business over a month ago," he continued. "So I'm not so sure what kind of standing he has anymore in giving these opinions."


