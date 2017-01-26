Samantha Bee Finds The Trump Inaugural Not Funny...

Last night's Full Frontal covered the Trump Inaugural with typical Sam Bee flair, though she didn't find much of it funny.

Mr. President, you don't know me, I'm Sam Bee and I make a lot of jokes about you and I don't think you are Hitler but that Goldman Sachs worm tongue [Steve Bannon] is filling you with more with more nazi code than "Enigma." Are you the only 70--year-old man in America who doesn't watch the History Channel?

Later in the show, the Full Frontal correspondents interviewed the crowd (such as it was) at the event. There seems to be an awful lot of ROOM for the camera crew to interview individual Trump fans. Just saying.