Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using The C-Word As An Insult

As apologies go, this was one of the better ones. Bee didn't back down from her criticism of Trump's hateful policies or his daughter's tacit support. She did, however, apologize for hurling the c-word at her as a personal insult that distracted from her real message for the Trumps. Whether it's enough for TBS and their cowardly advertisers remains to be seen, but I thought it was well-handled.

Source: IndieWire

Samantha Bee opened Wednesday night’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” by offering up another apology for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c–t” on last week’s show. But the TBS host also expressed frustration that the media spent the week focused on that slur, rather than on the subject of migrant children being ripped from their families.

BEE: “A lot of people were offended and angry I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter and advisor last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it. This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line, I regret it and I do apologize for that.

The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives. A lot of them don’t want that word reclaimed, they want it gone. And I don’t blame them. I don’t want to inflict more pain on them. I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest but I never intended it to hurt anyone except Ted Cruz.

“Many men were also offended by my use of the word, I don’t care about that. I hate that this distracted from more important issues. I hate that I did something to contribute to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we’re all white-knuckling through.

“I should have known a potty mouth insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy. I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them, so to them I am also sorry.

“If you are worried about the death of civility, don’t sweat it. I’m a comedian. People who hone their voices in basement bars while yelling at drunk hecklers are definitely not paragons of civility.

“I am really sorry I said that word, but civility is just nice words. Maybe we should worry a little about the niceness of our actions. Thanks for listening.”