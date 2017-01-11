Seth Meyers Takes Kellyanne To The Carpet: Media Take Note

CNN could take LESSONS from Seth Meyers.

Here is Conway's full exchange with Meyers, where Conway says Trump was "not aware" of being briefed on info https://t.co/VV6pKaXzcT pic.twitter.com/V25N7fpBIJ — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) January 11, 2017

Yes, media, it is perfectly okay to say you as an American are "concerned" about Donald Trump's statements. That's not bias. And watch certified professional liar Kellyanne Conway contradict your "concern." She will. And as Seth Meyers does here, you can ASSURE her that you are concerned. She can't contradict how YOU feel. And that trips her up.

And it's high time you stopped pretending that being "fair" to Trump will exempt you from Right Wing freak outs. It won't. Not ever.

Show your patriotism, call out the falsehoods, and do your job.