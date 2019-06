Rachel Maddow pointed out that moderating the DNC Primary Debates has to read 23 books to prep for moderating.

If you wondered why Sean Hannity is unqualified to moderate a Democratic debate, there you go.

Maddow also talked about Trump's trip to the UK, as well as US abortion laws passed in the past few weeks.

It's always fun to watch MSNBC hosts in a more informal setting.

Part Two, in which Maddow advises Democrats not to "overthink, or game out" the political impact of impeachment.