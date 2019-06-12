Politics
Sean Hannity Flips Out Over Maddow As Dem Debate Moderator

Sean was not given debate moderator status by his OWN network in 2016. Really, Sean.
By Frances Langum
A reminder of two facts before I make fun of Sean Hannity:

The Democratic Party has FORBIDDEN Fox News from hosting ANY Democratic Primary Debates this cycle. DNC Chair Tom Perez has said so repeatedly:

And secondly, Sean Hannity never "moderated" a debate when Fox DID host Republican debates in 2016. He's too much of a bloviator.

Rachel Maddow did moderate Democratic debates in 2016. Remember when she hugged the candidates afterwards and Fox News freaked out about that?

Hannity calls her "Roswell Maddow" and a "conspiracy theorist" over her Trump Russia coverage.

History will be extraordinarily unkind to you and your pillow talk so-called president, Sean Hannity/Client Number 3. Why didn't Roger Ailes want you as a debate moderator, anyway?


