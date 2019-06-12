Sean Hannity Flips Out Over Maddow As Dem Debate Moderator

A reminder of two facts before I make fun of Sean Hannity:

The Democratic Party has FORBIDDEN Fox News from hosting ANY Democratic Primary Debates this cycle. DNC Chair Tom Perez has said so repeatedly:

We win by expanding our electorate and reaching all voters. That's why we've been engaged with media outlets about debates over last few months. But recent reporting has made it clear that we cannot rely on Fox to host a fair and neutral debate. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) March 6, 2019

And secondly, Sean Hannity never "moderated" a debate when Fox DID host Republican debates in 2016. He's too much of a bloviator.

Rachel Maddow did moderate Democratic debates in 2016. Remember when she hugged the candidates afterwards and Fox News freaked out about that?

Hannity calls her "Roswell Maddow" and a "conspiracy theorist" over her Trump Russia coverage.

History will be extraordinarily unkind to you and your pillow talk so-called president, Sean Hannity/Client Number 3. Why didn't Roger Ailes want you as a debate moderator, anyway?

Do the people who say maddow hosting a debate is exactly like hannity hosting a debate eat lawnmowers for breakfast because just like eggs both objects have metaphysical permanence — Matt RATIO HOWARD SCHULTZ ON EVERY TWEET Negrin (@MattNegrin) June 11, 2019