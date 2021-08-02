Hypocrite Hannity Flips Out Over Paralympics Flag, Really

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Now my argument is very simple. You know, if you're associated in any way with our Olympics and Paralympics -- we already have a flag. It's called the United States of America, the stars and stripes. That should be the only flag.

You don't need to be wasting your money and designing and brainstorming on a new flag and a different flag, 'cause they -- they had different printouts of athletes with the different flag. And my message is stop wasting your time and money. It's an awful idea.

We have the stars and stripes. That's the flag that represents our country, one nation under God, indivisible. That should be used for the Olympics and Paralympics and any associated organizations of this. And all these great Olympians that make us so proud represent the United States. And it's the United States of America and we already have a flag. It's not -- not that hard.