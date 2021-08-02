Hypocrite Hannity Flips Out Over Paralympics Flag, Really

Sean Hannity is standing up for the US flag, apparently? Transcript of his radio show Jul 30 via Media Matters:
You don't need to be wasting your money and designing and brainstorming on a new flag and a different flag, 'cause they -- they had different printouts of athletes with the different flag. And my message is stop wasting your time and money. It's an awful idea.
We have the stars and stripes. That's the flag that represents our country, one nation under God, indivisible. That should be used for the Olympics and Paralympics and any associated organizations of this. And all these great Olympians that make us so proud represent the United States. And it's the United States of America and we already have a flag. It's not -- not that hard.
Is Hannity upset about this non-US flag?
Is he upset about these?
The flag of the January 6 insurrectionists, who did THIS?
Nah, Hannity is punching down on the Paralympics. Because he's a bully and a jackass.