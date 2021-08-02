Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Hypocrite Hannity Flips Out Over Paralympics Flag, Really

You can't make this up. Sean Hannity says the US flag should be "enough" for paralypmians. Has he been to a Trump rally lately?
By Frances Langum

Sean Hannity is standing up for the US flag, apparently? Transcript of his radio show Jul 30 via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Now my argument is very simple. You know, if you're associated in any way with our Olympics and Paralympics -- we already have a flag. It's called the United States of America, the stars and stripes. That should be the only flag.

You don't need to be wasting your money and designing and brainstorming on a new flag and a different flag, 'cause they -- they had different printouts of athletes with the different flag. And my message is stop wasting your time and money. It's an awful idea.

We have the stars and stripes. That's the flag that represents our country, one nation under God, indivisible. That should be used for the Olympics and Paralympics and any associated organizations of this. And all these great Olympians that make us so proud represent the United States. And it's the United States of America and we already have a flag. It's not -- not that hard.

Is Hannity upset about this non-US flag?

gettyimages-1145114412.jpg

Is he upset about these?

The flag of the January 6 insurrectionists, who did THIS?

Nah, Hannity is punching down on the Paralympics. Because he's a bully and a jackass.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team