Sean Hannity Freaks Out Over 'Idiotic' Mulvaney Presser

How bad are things for Mick Mulvaney? So bad that even Sean Hannity on his radio show was hurling around words like "dumb", "idiotic", etc to describe Mulvaney's presser performance today. Don't believe your lyin' eyes and ears, folks, everything is fine in Trumpland. At least it is, according to Sean Hannity, all evidence to the contrary.

Source: Daily Beast

It seemed at least conceivable that Mick Mulvaney might be in danger of losing his dual roles as OMB director and “acting” White House chief of staff following a disastrous press conference on Thursday, during which he admitted the Trump administration held up aide for Ukraine in exchange for political help for President Trump. To those who may be concerned about the “quid pro quo,” Mulvaney advised them to “get over it.” But that danger grew far more real after Fox News host Sean Hannity threw Mulvaney under the bus and then drove over him on his afternoon radio show.

Transcript: Media Matters

