Hannity Flips Out On 'Crazy Uncle Joe' Biden

During the Munich Security Conference last weekend, Joe Biden indirectly criticized the Trump administration by suggesting that "the America I see values basic human decency." In other words, he vilified the many horrendous Trump administration policies that embarrass our nation.

Hannity claimed Biden was trashing the United States of America. That, of course, is a lie.

Fox News is so influenced by Trump's vitriol that many of their guests and hosts don't have the dignity to identify a politician by stating their name correctly. It's now commonplace on Fox to use Trump's insulting characterizations against his rivals.

In Biden's speech that you can see here, America "does not wish to turn our back on the world or our allies, our closest allies."

"Indeed, the American people understand that it's only by working in cooperation with our friends that we are going to be able to harness the forces of a rapidly changing world, to mitigate their downsides and turn them to our collective advantage."

Trump has criticized and strong-armed our closest allies in NATO, even declaring he would pull out altogether from the alliance.

But to Trump supporters and presidential advisors like Sean Hannity, any valid criticism of Trump is 'sick" and un-American.

Hannity, "Still to come, Joe Biden trashing the United States? Overseas? We've got those sick comments from crazy uncle Joe....."

"During a trip to Europe over the weekend, likely 2020 presidential candidate crazy uncle Joe Biden said this about his own country on foreign soil," Sean said. He then played a very short portion of his speech.

Biden: The America I see values basic human decency and not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that is not right. The American people understand please because it makes us embarrassing.

Sean followed up using Biden's remarks years ago about 7-11 workers and then dropped him from the upcoming conversation.

Biden never said the United States is embarrassing.

Here's a lengthier transcript of his remarks that Hannity shortchanged.

Biden said, "The America I see, and I mean this sincerely I mean this from the bottom of my heart America I see cherishes a free press democracy and the rule of law. it stands up to the aggression of dictators and strong men who ruled by coercion and corruption and violence. Oligarchs are the new weapon in the arsenal of these folks. The America I see values basic human decency not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that is not right."

"The American people understand please because it makes us embarrassing. the American people know, overwhelmingly that that's not right. That's not who we are. And when American leads by example at home we extend our moral authority to lead abroad. the American people understand that as well."