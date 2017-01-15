Trump Cancels MLK Day Visit To Museum Featuring John Lewis Due To 'Scheduling Issues'

By David
Donald Trump's transition team said on Sunday that the president-elect has canceled a Martin Luther King Jr. Day visit to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture which features civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)

According to ABC News, sources on the Trump transition team said that "the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and was not fully planned out."

Lewis first introduced legislation to create the museum in 1988. After fighting for over a decade, Lewis and his bipartisan co-sponsors were finally successful in passing a bill to fund the museum in 2001.

The museum prominently features Lewis' contributions to the Civil Rights movement, including his historic "Blood Sunday" march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

The decision to cancel the museum visit comes after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency due to Russian interference in the U.S. election. Trump fired back on Twitter, accusing Lewis of not taking enough "action" to help his constituents.


