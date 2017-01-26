Voice Of America Officially Converted To Trump TV?

Here's a story we missed from Wednesday in all of the hullabaloo about the wall. The Voice of America, previously a diplomatic tool used to broadcast pro-America messages into other countries is now allowed to broadcast inside the United States.

Also, the Voice of America $800 million budget and mission are now in the hands of two young Donald Trump sycophants now, POLITICO reports.

President Donald Trump on Monday dispatched two aides to scope out the studios of Voice of America, heightening concerns among some longtime staffers that Trump may quickly put his stamp on the broadcasting arm that has long pushed U.S. democratic ideals across the world. The arrival of the two aides – both political operatives from Trump’s campaign – comes after Voice of America received blowback over the weekend for sending out a series of tweets about White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s claims about inauguration crowd size that looked to some like an endorsement of his false statements. The news outlet later deleted one of the tweets.

Congress quietly inserted language into a bill in 2013 allowing VoA to broadcast inside the United States. So hello, Trump TV, even if they insist that's not going to be the case. (It will be)

The transcript of Rachel Maddow's explanation is below (via Media Matters), but I'd recommend just watching the report.