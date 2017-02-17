Corrupt GOP Senators Confirm EPA Nominee Pruitt Before Emails Released

By Karoli Kuns
Yesterday a federal judge ordered the release of Scott Pruitt's emails, concerning his dealings with oil companies while serving as Attorney General. Senate Democrats asked for the vote to be delayed until the emails were released so they could consider them in light of his confirmation.

Of course, that spurred corrupt Senate Republicans to push the vote to the very second when the 30-hour debate period ran out. Screw the emails, full speed ahead!

Pruitt was confirmed on a vote of 51-47 just now. So now we have an EPA chief who wants to kill the EPA. Just like our Department of Education head DeVos, who wants to kill the Department of Education.

I hope you enjoyed that clean water and air while you had it. Also, the entire country had best get their earthquake kits together, because they're going to frack us to death, too.


