Does Snowflake Sean Hannity Do The Same Whining Monologue About The Media Every Night?

By News Hound Ellen
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

If it's 10 PM ET on a weekday, the chances are very good you'll see Sean Hannity ranting about the "abusive" "alt left media." Because he and his beloved fellow snowflake, Donald Trump, just can't take any media that doesn't slobber over him the way Hannity does.

NewsHounds' Richard gathered together some screenshots tonight in a Tweet. He kindly provided individual screenshots for this post:

This one is from February 15, 2017:

This one's from February 16, 2017:

This one is from February 17, 2017:

And I found another one, from January 11, 2017:

Ground Hog Day? Or does Hannity figure that if he keeps attacking the media, nobody will notice how incompetent, ill-suited for the job and possibly treasonous Trump is?

Originally published at Newshounds.us


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV