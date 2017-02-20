Eric Trump Openly Admits Pay To Play Access To 'Southern White House'

This administration is going to do immeasurable damage to America before they are sent packing; and their blatant corruption will not go unnoticed for much longer. The hubris is galling, and people are noticing; unfortunately it's a day late, and a dollar short, but they are noticing nonetheless.

The Trumps, master projectors, warned us about Hillary's so-called flaws: pay to play tendencies, the Wall Street connection, corruption and careless behavior about communications to name a few, and yet, the rogue swamp-monsters have committed far more egregious crimes of the exact same nature, against this country.

We still hear idiotic mentions of how 'divisive and polarizing' Hillary would have been, and the absurdity of such pronouncements is infuriating. Thankfully, our Fourth Estate is beginning to grow a spine, and the epic level of corruption is gaining prominence in the media roundup. They are dropping all the Hillary lies, more or less. But will she ever be vindicated? It seems that's wishful thinking, considering the patriarchal slant we face in GOP-controlled America. We can only hope.

Meanwhile, at the 'Southern White House,' you know, Mar-a-Lago, the membership dues have doubled

Trump’s son Eric told the newspaper (NYTimes) that Mar-a-Lago admits about 20 to 40 new members each year. Considering that Mar-a-Lago raised its initiation fees to $200,0000 after Trump’s presidential inauguration, that’s up to $8 million dollars coming in from new members per year. And that doesn’t include taxes or the $14,000 charge for each member’s annual dues.

Trump and his closest advisers have repeatedly denied there’s anything improper about Trump’s members-only club in Palm Beach. They say it doesn’t amount to paying for access to President Trump because the club is social, not political. And they argue the powerful people who pay for membership have other avenues of communicating with the president.

Trump’s effort to profit off the presidency gets underway in earnest “He has not and will not be discussing policy with club members,” White House spokesperson Holly Hicks said in a statement provided to the New York Times.

↓ Story continues below ↓ But reporting from the Times and from Politico suggests otherwise. Real estate executive Bruce Toll told the New York Times that he does occasionally discuss national policy issues — specifically, Trump’s plans to increase spending on infrastructure projects — when he sees Trump at Mar-a-Lago. According to Toll, Trump sometimes receives advice from other club members about what he should do policy-wise.

Judd Legum of Think Progress wrote of this in a mini-tweetstorm. Open the tweet in Twitter and the subsequent tweets will appear.

1. Eric Trump admits that Mar-a-lago stands to make $8 million each year selling access to his father. https://t.co/ap5B8TF7fL pic.twitter.com/RzoJ4LavSG — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 18, 2017

The hypocrisy of the coverage of this Trump-criminal coup de etat versus that of President Obama is unmistakably skewed in favor of Trump's administration. The first three out of the four weekends of his first month of his 'presidency' were spent, at great taxpayers' expense, in Mar-a-Lago. The contrast with his predecessors is pretty stark:



President George W. Bush had the respite of his Crawford, Texas, ranch to get away from the pressures of the Oval Office, often mountain biking with his more athletic staffers. President Bill Clinton, unlike many of his predecessors, took a liking to the wooded Camp David. President Barack Obama often had his high school friends visit him at the White House to provide some balance to the daily pressures of being the leader of the free world. For Trump, the “Winter White House” of Mar-a-Lago offers him more than a warm and gilded setting outside of Washington, D.C. — it puts the isolated president back in the mix with his club family, where friends said he feels most like himself. “So, this is my real group,” Trump said at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, on November 18, according to the audiotape. “These are the people that came here in the beginning, when nobody knew what this monster was gonna turn out to be, right?”

We covered this blatant admission of guilt and pay-to-play by Trump and shockingly, there's been no damage control given to such a damning piece of evidence. Lord knows, President Obama would be sent to the gallows if such a tape existed.

Republicans and their Trump 'president' are damned corrupt and in this for their own wealth-enrichment, humans and the environment be damned! His voters think that's just fine. After all, he loves the poorly educated, right? He'll keep making more uneducated fools, thanks to DeVos and the rest of the swamp cabinet. That is, of course, until the day he is sent packing, along with the rest of his treasonous party of criminals.

2018 is approaching.

Vote.

Resist.