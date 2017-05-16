Artist Beams 'Pay Trump Bribes Here' Onto Trump Hotel DC

Common Dreams:

An artist projected "Pay Trump bribes here" and "emoluments welcome" onto the facade of the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C, on Monday night, in protest of President Donald Trump's failure to divest himself from his business empire.

The artist, Robin Bell, also projected the entire text of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution....

"It's a pretty clear cut example of impropriety," Bell told CNN. "This is not like politics as usual. The rules and the lines are being pushed so far and this seemed to be so clear to me."