'Democrat' Harlan Hill Backs Trump On 'Slanderous' Anti-Semitism Issue

Harlan Hill claims he was a Bernie Sanders supporter, but really. The pundit paycheck requires him to say that while being mouthpiece number one a-hole for Trump and his policies.

This morning on CNN, Hill melted down over legitimate criticism that Trump's refused to denounce anti-Semitism until the pressure became too great.

During the first part of the debate, Hill launched into typical deflection / Kellyanne Conway mode and blamed Obama and Hillary for their supposed sins to Israel. Host Brianna Keilar cut in: "Harlan, he is the president."

Hill laughingly used the Bibi Netanyahu press conference to defend Trump's non-actions and words against anti-Semitism.

This fcking ahole either went to the pot store and bought some incredible A#1 Chronic before he went on air, or he's on a continual acid flash back.

Hill said, "In terms of President Trump, I think that he was very clear in terms of his press conference, he stands with Israel, and against anti-Semitism."

"He had a glowing endorsement from Bibi Netanyahu saying, 'there was no greater defender of the people of Israel than Donald Trump,' he said.

See what I mean? A-S-S-H-O-L-E

He whined, "I don't know what you want from this guy!!!"

Allow me to state this plainly and on the record: Harlan is a real motherf*cking douchebag.

CNN's Keilar brought some facts to the table: "Harlan, he told a Jewish reporter to sit down. A Jewish reporter who actually had good will towards him when he asked about anti-Semitism."

When you confront a toe-sucker like Harlan with real facts, they immediately try and translate either Trump's words or actions for you, as if you're deaf dumb and blind.

Harlan said, "I watched that live. I think that Donald Trump misheard the question. I thought that --

Angela Rye sighed, "Oh, lord."

The BS continued, "Donald Trump interpreted that as an attack on him, accusing him of anti-Semitism instead of asking about a wave of anti-Semitism across the country. I believe that Donald Trump misheard that question."

Rye responded, "So why wouldn't he push back on that? Why wouldn't he say I'm not an anti-Semite, instead of telling the guy to sit down if that's what you honestly believe."



Hill said, "He did say that --- no, no, no, maybe you didn't watch it.

Keilar said, "Harlan, I did watch it."

Rye incredulously said, "I watched it."

Keilar continued, "He said there will be a lot of love -- but he didn't disavow it in clear language."

"And I'm going to leave it there. Just to be clear, did he agree with that sentiment? No, but he did not disavow it in clear terms like you are describing right now."

It was too late for Harlan to break free from his psychedelic Trump-land fantasy and he said, "This is slanderous. You're accusing --

Rye said, "Are you serious?"

Hill: "---baseless accusation. We're making a baseless accusation against the POTUS, accusing him of being anti-Semitic when his grandchildren are Jewish!"

"No, we are not."

Keilar came back, "Harlan, excuse -- I just need to jump in here. Harlan, no, that is not what we are doing. We are talking about his language condemning anti-Semitism. That doesn't necessarily mean that we are accusing him of being anti-Semitic."

We have Trump surrogates lying about nonexistent terror attacks, we have Trump passing around phoney conspiracy theories about Sweden, and now we have dipsh*ts like Hill making unconscionable claims and creating alternative realities to fit their Trump narratives.

Just another typical sh*tshow of a day brought to you by Donald Trump!