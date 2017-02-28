Fox Doesn’t Want To Talk Much About Slain SEAL’s Father’s Criticisms Of Trump

While Fox never tired of questioning the deaths of Americans in Benghazi, the “fair and balanced” network seems to be strikingly incurious about the questions raised by the father of a Navy SEAL killed during a botched military operation in Yemen last month.

The New York Times reports:

The father of the commando killed in a Special Operations raid in Yemen last month said in an interview published this weekend that he had refused to meet with President Trump on the day his son’s body was returned home, and criticized the White House over the mission, saying, “Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation.” “The government owes my son an investigation,” the father, William Owens, told The Miami Herald, referring to Chief Petty Officer William Owens, 36, a member of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6. The death of Chief Owens on Jan. 29, in the first Special Operations raid approved by Mr. Trump, came after a chain of miscues and misjudgments that plunged the elite commandos into a ferocious 50-minute firefight with Qaeda militants in a mountainous village in central Yemen. Three other Americans were wounded, and a $75 million aircraft was deliberately destroyed.

But the only coverage I could find of this on Fox was a 15-second headline report by a Fox anchor without any reporter or guest to provide details or analysis:

UMA PEMMARAJU: The father of a Navy SEAL killed in last month’s Yemen raid demanding answers on whether that attack on a suspected Al Qaeda compound was properly planned. William Ryan Owens’ dad refusing to meet with President Trump at the casket ceremony in Dover, Delaware.

A little earlier on FoxNews.com’s homepage, I found a link to an article about Owens’ Dad. But it was replaced before long with a headline, “Spicer calls Yemen raid a success at daily briefing.”

As I write this, there is nothing there on the homepage about it at all.

This is quite a contrast to Fox's obsession with Benghazi. Whether Fox was talking about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, a 2015 Russian plane crash or the Boston Marathon bombings, there seemed to be no subject that didn't somehow spark someone on Fox to start talking about Benghazi. But I'll bet those same pundits do everything possible to push Owens' death down a memory hole - while claiming to honor his service.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Watch Pemmaraju’s 15-second report above. For comparison, check out Fox's obsession with Benghazi, via Jon Stewart, from May 5, 2014.

Originally published at Newshounds.us