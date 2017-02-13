Fox News Reporter Shocked That No Reporter Asked Trump About Flynn

Fox News' national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin told Shepard Smith that it was "truly unbelievable" that nobody from the press pool asked Trump about the controversy surrounding Gen. Flynn.

Shepard Smith opened up the segment by recounting the events precipitating today's presser of Russian hacks, Intel community claims hacks were to help Trump win, Obama's sanctions and then Flynn's discussions with Russia's ambassador.

Griffin said, "What's truly unbelievable is that none of the White House correspondents asked the president still has confidence in Gen. Flynn at the press conference that just finished."

Since the press conference was short between Trump and Trudeau, Griffin was wondering if the questions that were asked were planted by the Trump administration and she tweeted out her thoughts immediately.

No questions about Flynn's status even though it is leading every newscast?? Are these planted questions on the Washington side? — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 13, 2017

This is obviously the reason why.

And Jennifer Griffin is not your typical conservative fire breather that Fox usually employs.

Griffin continued, "We're now hearing that Flynn's status is very much up in the air."

She told Smith that a source told her rumors that Trump would dispatch Flynn by the end of the week were not true at this point.

She continued, "A senior west wing source tells me that Flynn met with Vice President Pence this morning and apologized."

She said Pence accepted his apology, so all is well and good.

Trump is probably trying to find a way to keep Flynn on so he's refusing to comment on it , even silencing his policy wonk Skeletor Stephen Miller from addressing it on all the Sunday talk shows.

UPDATE: Kellyanne Conway is here to tell us General Flynn is IN.