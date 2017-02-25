GOP Rep On 'Spineless' Colleagues: Repeal Obamacare Dangit!

Representative Mo Brooks (Safe District Guess Which Party, Alabama) is mad that his colleagues in the Republican caucus don't have more "spine" when it comes to eradicating health insurance for twenty million citizens. Where's their backbone? Brooks blames those terrible Town Hall meetings.

Though he mentioned no members of Congress by name, Brooks harshly criticized though backing away from repealing Obamacare. "In my opinion, the massive obstructionist nature of the protests, particularly the disruption of town hall meetings, is having an effect on a good number of our more liberal, big government, weak-kneed, squishy-spined Republican senators and House members," Brooks said. "In the absence of a counter force, the protests will likely be successful in preventing an outright repeal of Obamacare."

As Nancy Giles pointed out in last night's Last Word (video above), it's called the House of Representatives, Mo.

Some of you may remember Mo Brooks as that charmer who announced in 2015 that he would be ready to impeach President Hillary Clinton "on day one."



Who votes for these jackasses? Other jackasses, I figure.

Although it's been quoted many times this weekend, I leave you with Paul Krugman: