GOP Rep Flees Town Hall Through Back Door

Republican Alabama Rep. Barry Moore hit the back door to exit a heated town hall.

His first mistake was trying to defend Donald Trump.

Moore's constituents in Daphne were angry, and when chants of 'shame!' rang out, Moore abandoned the town hall where the rage from his audience was palpable. Oh, and the Republican lawmaker was laughed at and mocked.

Moore was questioned over a variety of topics, including Medicaid cuts, rural hospital closures, tariffs, immigration crackdowns, and abortion bans. Moore looked exhausted by the end of the night, so he hit the exit door.

And his constituents weren't happy with his representation in the state.

"Why are people not getting due process?" one woman, whom I want to buy a drink or five, asked. "Why are immigrants not getting due process?"

"So, due process for a citizen and a non-citizen are different things," Moore alleged, to which his constituents rightly called out his lie, yelling, "false!"

Moore, who is running for Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s seat as Tuberville runs for governor, claims he did not slip out of the back door in an interview Thursday on “The Dale Jackson Show,” a conservative Alabama-based podcast, according to NBC News.

“We left like any other event,” Moore insisted. “I think we tried to engage and answer questions, but unfortunately, it got hijacked.” Moore blamed "bad actors" for the heckling and being pilloried by his constituents.

But that's the problem with Republicans; they aren't listening to their constituents, and any criticism of Trump can't be possible in their minds. However, it is possible, and Americans are fed up.