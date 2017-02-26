Gov. Christie Says No 'Special Prosecutor' Required To Investigate Trump's Russian Ties

Of all the people to make excuses for political malfeasance, it would have to be this one. Gov. Chris Christie told CNN that a special prosecutor isn't necessary to investigate Russian ties to Trump and said Reince Priebus should be forgiven for badgering the FBI over their Russian investigation.

Since the White House refused to supply Tapper's show with a surrogate to comment -- Gov. Christie became that surrogate. Call it an audition, since Kellyanne's television appearances have been curtailed.

Remember when Gov. Christie was calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the Clinton Foundation?

I forgot, only Democrats are required to have special prosecutors. My bad.

Gov. Christie is lucky he wasn't indicted as well in the Bridgegate scandal that saw his top aides go down because of illegally closing down lanes of the Washington Bridge for political payback.

CNN's State of the Union host Jake Tapper played a clip of Rep. Darrell Issa saying Jeff Session is too tied to the Trump administration, so there's a need to bring on a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Tapper asked, "Do you agree with Darrell Issa that a special prosecutor is needed?"

And on cue, Gov. Christie said, "No."

He continued, "When a special prosecutor gets involved, the thing gets completely out of control," he said.

"And I think that doesn't serve anybody's purposes. We have a lot of important problems to deal with in this country. And this is -- I'm not saying that is not one of them, but I believe the Justice Department can handle it," Christie replied.

If a Democrat was in office, Christie would tell you that the Justice Department couldn't be trusted, including the AG, to do an unbiased job and he'd like to be that special prosecutor.

Tapper then asked Christie to comment on Trump's Chief of Staff asking the FBI to refute investigation allegations by CNN and the NY Times, as if they work for Sean Spicer.

Tapper asked, "As a former U.S. Attorney, you must think that that is somewhat troubling that somebody tied to the people being investigated reached out to those doing the investigation and said, 'hey, would you give us -- would you -- basically, would you give a public relations statement on our behalf?'"

↓ Story continues below ↓

Gov. Christie actually complained about the FBI's actions! Really. Funny how he doesn't remember he and his pals simply adored the FBI when they interfered with our presidential election.

And then he bashed the Democratic Party for overreaching. But seven Benghazi investigations,13 hearings, 50 briefings, and 25,000 pages of documents by the Republicans wasn't overreaching at all.

He continued, "I don't think you get the learning curve just by winning the election,"

"I can guarantee this, I don't think the Chief of Staff will ever have that kind of conversation with the FBI, with FBI personnel, again," he said."Remember, these are all people who have never been in government before," Christie said. "And so they're going to need to learn these things."

As TPM noted, "Though Christie characterized Trump's staff as political newcomers, Priebus served as general counsel and chairman of the Republican National Committee before becoming White House chief of staff."

