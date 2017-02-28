Idiot Betsy DeVos Says Black Colleges Are 'Pioneers Of Choice'

Betsy DeVos provides lots of fodder for late night comedy, BUT....

You can't make this up. The Education Department under Betsy DeVos issued a memo indicating that Historically Black Colleges and Universities are "pioneers of school choice."

No, Betsy DeVos, HBCUs were not pioneers of School Choice. They were created because there was NO CHOICE. You are #Canceled. pic.twitter.com/XBpcIlBquU — Harvey King of Shade (@bodysculptorokc) February 28, 2017

This was in response to a "listening session" at what I call "Colleges for 'The Blacks' Day at the Trump White House (tm)."

The Washington Post provides, ahem, a correction:

HBCUs rose to prominence in the years after the Civil War and through Jim Crow, when public institutions still excluded black students — requiring the establishment of colleges where they could study. They were in many cases pioneers of school choice in the same sense that the emergence of the Negro Leagues in baseball was about choosing to diversify professional sports. It wasn’t about more options being available — it was about having an option, in many cases.

PS. Did you know there is more than one Betsy DeVos parody account on Twitter? There are lots! Can you count them, Betsy? Bet not.

If global worming is real than how do you explane frozen yogert? God can only make the path, we must be the wons to walk it. — Betsy DeVos (@SecBetsyDeVos) February 28, 2017

Free lunch exempts the very American right of passage of snorting the cheese dust residue of the Kraft boxes in the back of the cafateria. — Besty DeVos (@BestyDeVos) February 28, 2017

But there's no parody like the real thing, is there?