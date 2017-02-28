Idiot Betsy DeVos Says Black Colleges Are 'Pioneers Of Choice'

By Frances Langum
Betsy DeVos provides lots of fodder for late night comedy, BUT....

You can't make this up. The Education Department under Betsy DeVos issued a memo indicating that Historically Black Colleges and Universities are "pioneers of school choice."

This was in response to a "listening session" at what I call "Colleges for 'The Blacks' Day at the Trump White House (tm)."

The Washington Post provides, ahem, a correction:

HBCUs rose to prominence in the years after the Civil War and through Jim Crow, when public institutions still excluded black students — requiring the establishment of colleges where they could study. They were in many cases pioneers of school choice in the same sense that the emergence of the Negro Leagues in baseball was about choosing to diversify professional sports. It wasn’t about more options being available — it was about having an option, in many cases.

PS. Did you know there is more than one Betsy DeVos parody account on Twitter? There are lots! Can you count them, Betsy? Bet not.

But there's no parody like the real thing, is there?


