Infidel: Iran in pictures.

Mock Paper Scissors: Updated: Activism: Scandal? Treason? Take Action

Stinque: Headline of the Day is not work safe.

And here's a real ad featuring Trump that was made before Russian hookers took over the internets.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast.

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com