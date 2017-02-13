The video above is a promo for solar car races from Sidd Bakkannavar, and let me say up front, it doesn't help your case, Donald Trump and the Muslim Ban, that this dude is a hipster hottie...

...who works for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

...was born in the United States.

...is "enrolled in Global Entry — a program through Customs and Border Patrol that allows individuals who have undergone background checks to have expedited entry into the country."

...because he's a frequent world traveler

...pursuing his passion of worldwide solar car racing.

The White House immigration policy makers look like a bunch of very un-cool idiots, because Customs losing their minds over 'this guy and his foreign sounding name' is straight outta Trumpland. And they took his US government-issued cell phone and broke into it.

For security.

The Customs agent insisted upon pain of detention that Bakkannavar must unlock his phone for them. He explained that his was a secure US Government phone but that wasn't enough, and rather than be detained, Bakkannavar cooperated with what he thought was HIS government:

Eventually, the phone was returned to Bikkannavar, though he’s not sure what happened during the time it was in the officer’s possession. When it was returned he immediately turned it off because he knew he had to take it straight to the IT department at JPL. [The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory DONALD.] Once he arrived in Los Angeles, he went to NASA and told his superiors what had happened. Bikkannavar can’t comment on what may or may not have been on the phone, but he says the cybersecurity team at JPL was not happy about the breach. ... We reached out to JPL for comment, but the center didn’t comment on the event directly.

Because the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA isn't full of idiots and leaks, like, for instance, the Trump White House.

If you were any lower on the government totem pole and not the person you see in the mirror every day, Donald, you'd fire yourself.