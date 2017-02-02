Samantha Bee Smacks Trump Over Sally Yates Firing

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Trump loves loyalty!

And Trump is exactly like Gilmore Girls, except he's leader of the free world, and has nukes.

“Liberal snowflakes are multitaskers. They can make a nuisance of themselves over white jobs and brown refugees. So please Trump supporters, stop screen-tweeting that 'liberals are choosing foreigners over Americans.' ...Protestors are not your enemy. I promise if our tantrum-prone tyrant ever locks you out of America, they will march for you too. Maybe reluctantly, but they will do it. And a lot of American Muslims will too.”


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV