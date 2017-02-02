Samantha Bee Smacks Trump Over Sally Yates Firing
Trump loves loyalty!
And Trump is exactly like Gilmore Girls, except he's leader of the free world, and has nukes.
“Liberal snowflakes are multitaskers. They can make a nuisance of themselves over white jobs and brown refugees. So please Trump supporters, stop screen-tweeting that 'liberals are choosing foreigners over Americans.' ...Protestors are not your enemy. I promise if our tantrum-prone tyrant ever locks you out of America, they will march for you too. Maybe reluctantly, but they will do it. And a lot of American Muslims will too.”
