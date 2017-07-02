SHAME: Pence Casts Tie-Breaker For Cowardly GOP Senate On DeVos

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by John Amato
up

May this vote mark him for LIFE.

Mike Pence cast the tiebreaker vote for Betsey DeVos, a nominee for Education Secretary who could not be bothered to do one minute of homework for her nomination hearing. And why should she? She donated enough Citizens United-blessed campaign cash to buy her cabinet seat (and the power to screw with our children's public education) right off the Senate floor.

She had hundreds of thousands of qualifications, all of them dollar bills.

Al Franken took to the floor before the vote to declare that DeVos is the most unqualified candidate he's ever seen.

1 hour ago by Scarce
up

"If we can't do the job of vetting the president's nominees, what are we even doing here?"

It's obvious what the Senate is doing there. They are cashing DeVos checks and handing Donald Trump a blank one. The end.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV