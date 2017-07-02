SHAME: Pence Casts Tie-Breaker For Cowardly GOP Senate On DeVos

May this vote mark him for LIFE.

Mike Pence cast the tiebreaker vote for Betsey DeVos, a nominee for Education Secretary who could not be bothered to do one minute of homework for her nomination hearing. And why should she? She donated enough Citizens United-blessed campaign cash to buy her cabinet seat (and the power to screw with our children's public education) right off the Senate floor.

She had hundreds of thousands of qualifications, all of them dollar bills.

Al Franken took to the floor before the vote to declare that DeVos is the most unqualified candidate he's ever seen.

"If we can't do the job of vetting the president's nominees, what are we even doing here?"

It's obvious what the Senate is doing there. They are cashing DeVos checks and handing Donald Trump a blank one. The end.