Trump Prays For Celebrity Apprentice Ratings At Prayer Breakfast UPDATE: Arnold Responds!

Okay folks, it's time to just come out and say it.

Donald Trump is completely mental.

At the usually somber event that calls for...you know...Presidential Humility and a bipartisan call for unity to face the challenging times ahead, Donald Trump told the faithful gathered there that nearly every other country is taking advantage of us and that hell yeah he was going to have to be tough with other nations so about that phone call where he hung up on Australia?

"Don't worry about it." Oh, in case you don't believe me, here's the transcript of the President of the United States at the National Prayer Breakfast:

The world is in trouble. But we're going to straighten it out, okay? That's what I do. I fix things. We're going to straighten it believe me. Out. When you hear about the tough phone calls i'm having, don't worry about it. Just don't worry about it. They're tough. We have to be tough. It's time we're going to be a little tough, folks. We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It's not going to happen anymore.

And then he decided to talk about ...Celebrity Apprentice.

We had tremendous success on "The Apprentice." When I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That's when I knew for sure that I was doing it. They hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster. And Mark will ever, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, okay?

Poor Carol Costello - it's her last week on CNN before she moves to California for a new job. And this is what she's covering.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger has responded, but we're not going to get into that..."

Update: OH YES WE ARE CAROL!

The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017

"Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you are such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so people can finally sleep comfortably again."

PS. Arnold's ratings are better now than when Trump left the show to run for President.