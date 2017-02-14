White House Uses Skype To Give Airtime To Wingnut Propaganda

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

You gotta admit, Saturday Night Live should just send Sean Spicer a check. I would say this clip will be lampooned, but really, they can pull a Tina Fey

The question of the day went to this guy on Skype, asking for his blog readers about rolling back "regulation."

On what exactly? Clean water? Making sure banks don't steal from you? Toxic lead in children's pajamas? Maybe all of the above! Oh, but especially the banks. Dodd Frank is going away, promised Sean Spicer.

Twitter couldn't stop laughing at the whole scene.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV