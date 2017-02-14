White House Uses Skype To Give Airtime To Wingnut Propaganda
You gotta admit, Saturday Night Live should just send Sean Spicer a check. I would say this clip will be lampooned, but really, they can pull a Tina Fey
The question of the day went to this guy on Skype, asking for his blog readers about rolling back "regulation."
On what exactly? Clean water? Making sure banks don't steal from you? Toxic lead in children's pajamas? Maybe all of the above! Oh, but especially the banks. Dodd Frank is going away, promised Sean Spicer.
Twitter couldn't stop laughing at the whole scene.
The skype questions at WH press conference are just lectures from conservative blogs on how awful liberals are. That's not journalism.
— Adam James Platt (@AdamPlatt1999) February 14, 2017
skype question for @PressSec "Is it hard for Mr Trump to be this awesome?" pic.twitter.com/P9d0setVnf
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 14, 2017
spicer: and for our next skype question we go to a potato dressed in a tiny tuxedo
potato: yes I have a six-part question about the 10th am
— Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) February 14, 2017
SPICER: Flynn did nothing wrong.
So, why'd he feel he had to lie about it?
SPICER: Let's take a Skype question!! pic.twitter.com/kgJ2YnHsTV
— Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) February 14, 2017
SKYPE REPORTER: I have a 2-part question
SPICER: Go for it
SKYPE REPORTER: Ok, 1st part is more of a rap-country tribute to Jeff Sessions
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 14, 2017
We'll now be going to our next Skype question... pic.twitter.com/FAElr7UTyT
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 14, 2017
and Spicer jumps into a Skype life raft question from a libertarian funeral director(?)
— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) February 14, 2017
