White House Uses Skype To Give Airtime To Wingnut Propaganda

You gotta admit, Saturday Night Live should just send Sean Spicer a check. I would say this clip will be lampooned, but really, they can pull a Tina Fey

The question of the day went to this guy on Skype, asking for his blog readers about rolling back "regulation."

On what exactly? Clean water? Making sure banks don't steal from you? Toxic lead in children's pajamas? Maybe all of the above! Oh, but especially the banks. Dodd Frank is going away, promised Sean Spicer.

Twitter couldn't stop laughing at the whole scene.

The skype questions at WH press conference are just lectures from conservative blogs on how awful liberals are. That's not journalism. — Adam James Platt (@AdamPlatt1999) February 14, 2017

skype question for @PressSec "Is it hard for Mr Trump to be this awesome?" pic.twitter.com/P9d0setVnf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 14, 2017

spicer: and for our next skype question we go to a potato dressed in a tiny tuxedo



potato: yes I have a six-part question about the 10th am — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) February 14, 2017

SPICER: Flynn did nothing wrong.



So, why'd he feel he had to lie about it?



SPICER: Let's take a Skype question!! pic.twitter.com/kgJ2YnHsTV — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) February 14, 2017

SKYPE REPORTER: I have a 2-part question

SPICER: Go for it

SKYPE REPORTER: Ok, 1st part is more of a rap-country tribute to Jeff Sessions — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 14, 2017

We'll now be going to our next Skype question... pic.twitter.com/FAElr7UTyT — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 14, 2017